NRS Brakes recently expanded its line of galvanized brake pads to support the Cadillac Escalade.

This new addition for the 2020 Cadillac Escalade also fits the 2020 Tahoe and represents approximately 154,000 vehicles in production globally.

In addition, the NRS brake pads for Cadillac Escalades showcase noise-canceling piston cushions and galvanized steel that withstand rust and corrosion, the company says.