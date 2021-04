NRS Brakes recently released premium galvanized brake pads specifically engineered for the Kia Niro and Hyundai Kona.

NRS Brakes says its lineup for the 2019-2021 Kia Niro and Hyundai Kona delivers great friction, noise-cancelling piston cushions and shims with a patented mechanical attachment technology.

NRS Brakes says it is currently developing new galvanized brake pads for a range of EV crossovers.