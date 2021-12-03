Connect with us

NRS Brakes Releases Brake Pads for Smaller Kia, Hyundai SUVs

The company will offer galvanized brake pads for the Hyundai Venue and the Kia Soul.

Danielle Hess

NRS Brakes recently released galvanized brake pads engineered for the Hyundai Venue and Kia Soul. NRS Brakes’ brake pads support the safety, adaptability and performance of both smaller SUVs, the company said.

NRS Brakes said the brake pads for both models include a patented NRS mechanical attachment and fully galvanized steel backing plates that prevent issues related to rust and corrosion.

In addition, brake pads from NRS Brakes require fewer replacements, making them the most affordable option based on total cost of ownership over the life of the vehicle, the company said.

