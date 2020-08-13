NRS Brake Pads Now Available at Canadian Tire

Nucap has entered into a new partnership with Canadian Tire to offer its flagship NRS Galvanized Brake Pads.

Click Here to Read More

NRS Galvanized Brake Pads, designed and manufactured in Toronto, were created to provide long-term reliability and safety for all cars in which they are installed. Because NRS Brakes are made from galvanized steel, rust or delamination will never happen, the company says. Its exclusive patented NRS technology mechanically fuses the backing plate to the friction material.

NRS Galvanized Brake Pads come with noise-canceling piston insert technology. The custom-fitted, elastomer-coated ring insert fits precisely into any open caliper piston, significantly reducing noisy stops caused by vibration or excessive heat that can occur with traditional brake pads, the company says.

Nucap has developed braking solutions with companies across 90 countries.