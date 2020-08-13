Connect with us
NRS-brake-pads

News

NRS Brake Pads Now Available at Canadian Tire

Nucap says NRS Galvanized Brake Pads were created to provide long-term reliability and safety for cars.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

Nucap has entered into a new partnership with Canadian Tire to offer its flagship NRS Galvanized Brake Pads.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

NRS Galvanized Brake Pads, designed and manufactured in Toronto, were created to provide long-term reliability and safety for all cars in which they are installed. Because NRS Brakes are made from galvanized steel, rust or delamination will never happen, the company says. Its exclusive patented NRS technology mechanically fuses the backing plate to the friction material.

NRS Galvanized Brake Pads come with noise-canceling piston insert technology. The custom-fitted, elastomer-coated ring insert fits precisely into any open caliper piston, significantly reducing noisy stops caused by vibration or excessive heat that can occur with traditional brake pads, the company says.

Nucap has developed braking solutions with companies across 90 countries.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

News: Max Finkelstein Adds Cooper, Mastercraft to PLT Portfolio

People: USTMA Board Extends Chair’s Term, Names New Members

News: TRIB, DKE Enterprises to Promote Retreading in California

News: Yokohama Rubber H1 2020: 20.6% Decline in Sales Revenue

Advertisement

on

NRS Brake Pads Now Available at Canadian Tire

on

Kumho Workers Win USW Union Vote

on

Monster Trucks with BKT Tires Break Six Records

on

Michelin Challenge Design Gets New Name in 2021
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Tires: UPDATED: Tire Dealers Increase COVID-19 Precautions

Products: Autel Releases ADASCAL2 Expansion Pack

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Pirelli Tire North America

Pirelli Tire North America
Contact: Matteo BattatiniPhone: 800-747-3554Fax: 706-368-5832
100 Pirelli Dr., Rome GA 30161
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect