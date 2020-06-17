Connect with us

News

NRS Brake Pad Technology Used in Timber Construction

Tire Review Staff

on

NUCAP Industries Inc. and Rotho Blaas SRL have signed a commercial agreement for the supply of GripMetal technology and products to the timber construction industry, the companies have announced.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

GripMetal is a disruptive surface modification technology that improves the performance of metals in a variety of applications and in industries as diverse as construction, automotive, aerospace, electronics and heat transfer, NUCAP says.

The company says the first successful application for GripMetal technology was in automotive brake pads. Sold under the NRS brand, the company says GripMetal technology increases the bond strength of the friction to the steel backing plate and eliminates the need for traditional adhesives, resulting in improved safety and double the product life.

After a year of development, Rotho Blaas has just launched several products that incorporate GripMetal technology.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Alliance Tire Americas Opens Canadian Warehouse

American Pacific Recalls Some Gladiator X-Comp Tires

Michelin Launches Premium Line on Amazon

Hankook Gets Two OE Fitments on Chevy Trailblazer

Advertisement

on

NRS Brake Pad Technology Used in Timber Construction

on

ATD's Tire Pros Expands by 10 Stores

on

Hankook Tire Names New VP of PCLT Sales

on

Auto Care Association: Industry May Reach $448B in 2023
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Featured: What is 0W16 Oil and How is It Different than 0W20?

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Tires: UPDATED: Tire Dealers Increase COVID-19 Precautions

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

BKT Tires (Canada) Inc.

Phone: 905-641-5636Fax: 416-229-1711
55 York St. , Toronto Ontario M5J 1R7
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect