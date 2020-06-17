NRS Brake Pad Technology Used in Timber Construction

NUCAP Industries Inc. and Rotho Blaas SRL have signed a commercial agreement for the supply of GripMetal technology and products to the timber construction industry, the companies have announced.

GripMetal is a disruptive surface modification technology that improves the performance of metals in a variety of applications and in industries as diverse as construction, automotive, aerospace, electronics and heat transfer, NUCAP says.

The company says the first successful application for GripMetal technology was in automotive brake pads. Sold under the NRS brand, the company says GripMetal technology increases the bond strength of the friction to the steel backing plate and eliminates the need for traditional adhesives, resulting in improved safety and double the product life.

After a year of development, Rotho Blaas has just launched several products that incorporate GripMetal technology.