The Tire Industry Association (TIA) says it has opened nominations for the 2022 Tire Industry Hall of Fame . Nomination forms can be found at www.tireindustry.org. Forms must be received by Friday, July 1.

TIA says the Hall of Fame recognizes the outstanding accomplishments of individuals who have contributed greatly to the growth and/or development of the tire industry.

TIA says inductees are chosen based on the following criteria: contribution of new ideas promoting the well-being of the tire industry; Service that is exemplary within the tire industry; and Respect of their peers.

The Hall of Fame inductions will take place on Monday, Oct. 31, during TIA’s Tire Industry Honors program prior to the opening of the 2021 Global Tire Expo/SEMA Show in Las Vegas.