Nominations Open for the TIA Board of Directors

For those tire dealers and industry leaders interested in serving the industry and participating on a national level, the Tire Industry Association (TIA) is now accepting nominations for service on their 2019-2020 Board of Directors. The deadline to submit nominations is Monday, May 6, 2019.

Each board of director will serve a three-year term and may be re-elected to serve two additional, three-year terms. Positions on the TIA board of directors are open to individuals that fulfill the following requirements:

Employed by a TIA member company

Member company has been in good standing for two consecutive years prior to election

Represents a manufacturer, tire dealer, wholesale distributor, supplier, recycler, or retreader

Any TIA member in good standing or an official representative of an industry association may recommend candidates to the Nominating Committee in accordance with the TIA bylaws. Self-nominations are also welcomed.

A nomination form is available at https://www.tireindustry.org/tia-board-directors-2019-nomination-form.Nominations must be received no later than 5:00 pm EST on Monday, May 6, 2019 for consideration. For more information, contact LeAnn Taylor at [email protected].