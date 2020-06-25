Nokian Releases New XL Size for R-Truck Tire Series

Nokian Tyres says its heavy-duty R-Truck tire series, developed for both on- and off-road use, has a new size – the XL steer axle tire in size 385/65R22.5 and is now available.

Click Here to Read More

“In response to the need for a premium winter steering tire for heaviest snowplowing trucks and such, Nokian Tyres released a special Extra Load XL version of the Nokian Hakkapeliitta Truck F2 steer axle tire earlier,” says Teppo Siltanen, product manager at Nokian Tyres. “Now, we want to enable also the heaviest construction and timber trucks to have heavy-duty on/off-road tires, so we developed the Nokian R-Truck Steer XL.”

Nokian’s R-Truck Steer XL has an open tread pattern and wide grooves for self-cleaning and grip, and controlled steering in changing driving conditions, the company says, adding its main grooves have stone ejectors that prolong the tire operating life, especially on rough surfaces.