 Nokian Tyres opens finished goods warehouse in Dayton, TN

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
News

Nokian Tyres opens finished goods warehouse in Dayton, TN

The warehouse can hold hundreds of thousands of tires, which are shipped from the finished goods warehouse to its nine-warehouse network.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Nokian-finished-goods-warehouse

Nokian Tyres recently opened a new finished goods warehouse in Dayton, Tennessee, marking the completion of a ramp-up process at the company’s U.S. production facility. Nokian began tire production at the U.S. factory in 2020 and said it has since expanded its operations by increasing production capacity, growing the team to approximately 500 employees, and enhancing capabilities to produce North American-specific all-season and all-weather car tires. This year, production has been expanded to include light truck tires.

Related Articles

“Nokian Tyres is pursuing growth in North America, and the Dayton factory is the center of those efforts,” Nokian Tyres vice president of passenger car tires Lauri Halme, said. “It allows us to serve the growing demand for our all-season and all-weather tires in the United States and Canada, which complements our decades-long legacy of winter tire leadership.”

The finished goods warehouse, located adjacent to the U.S. factory and spanning 32,500 sq. meters, was inaugurated in the middle of June. The warehouse can hold hundreds of thousands of tires, which are shipped from the finished goods warehouse to Nokian Tyres’ nine-warehouse network across North America, from which the company serves dealers in the United States and Canada.

Nokian Tyres said its US factory is the first LEED v4 Silver-certified tire production building in the world. The factory is partially powered by solar energy, and onsite solar panels provide three megawatt-hours of energy every year. Later this year, Nokian Tyres said it will open a new production facility in Romania.

You May Also Like

TEXA-Vehicle-Coverage
Fountain-Tire-2024-MVP-Darrin-Zubiak
Bridgestone-Team-Potenza-Race-Potenza-RE-71RS-Cars
DMA-brake-line
EV Bizz

Apollo Tyres, NATRAX partner to establish EV test track

This collaboration will enable EV manufacturers to test and validate cut and chip resistance of tires.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Apollo-Cut-and-Chip-test-track-1400

Apollo Tyres has entered a partnership with NATRAX, a provider of testing and validation services, to establish a test track in India specifically designed to validate tires for EVs and low rolling resistance tires. The company said this collaboration aims to provide a dedicated testing facility for EV manufacturers, enabling them to test and validate cut and chip resistance of tires. The facility will also evaluate cut and chip resistance of fuel-efficient tires (Star label program).

Read Full Article

More News Posts
TIA shares eligibility requirements for the Marvin Bozarth ETS Technician of the Year award

The winner will receive an all-expenses-paid trip for themselves and a guest to the 2025 OTR Tire Conference in Puerto Rico.

By Christian Hinton
award-stock
Akebono expands severe duty ultra-premium disc brake pad line

The line will include 14 new part numbers and premium stainless steel abutment hardware is included in the kits that require it.

By Christian Hinton
Akebono-brake-pad-line
This year’s The Tire Cologne show focused on sustainability, use of resources

The Tire Cologne trade show featured 430 exhibitors from 35 countries with 14,400 participants from 109 countries.

By Christian Hinton
Tire-cologne-logo
Team Falken secures podium finishes at NorCal Rock Racing Round 2 event

Justin Hall secured a first-place finish in the 4500 class racing with the Wildpeak R/T tires and Edwin Abd of ABD Motorsports took third.

By Christian Hinton
Team-Falken-podium-finish

Other Posts

Apollo Tyres Onkar Kanwar receives lifetime achievement award

All India Management Association’s Managing India Awards aim to recognize those who have made a difference, creating an edge above peers.

By Christian Hinton
AIMA-Awards-Apollo-Tyres
Sun Auto Tire & Service acquires 33 Caliber Auto Care locations in Texas

The 33 Caliber Auto Care locations are spread across Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio.

By Christian Hinton
Caliber-Auto-care-Sun-Auto
Goodturn Tire & Auto launches platform with 24 locations

Goodturn is a family of brands that provide automotive and tire repair and maintenance services, serving approximately 90k customers in 2023.

By Christian Hinton
Hunter’s new Hunter University is designed to train customers, techs and instructors

The online courses are generally presented in five-minute segments.

By Christian Hinton
PR-Training-Hunter-University-1400