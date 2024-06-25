Nokian Tyres opens finished goods warehouse in Dayton, TN

Nokian Tyres recently opened a new finished goods warehouse in Dayton, Tennessee, marking the completion of a ramp-up process at the company’s U.S. production facility. Nokian began tire production at the U.S. factory in 2020 and said it has since expanded its operations by increasing production capacity, growing the team to approximately 500 employees, and enhancing capabilities to produce North American-specific all-season and all-weather car tires. This year, production has been expanded to include light truck tires.

“Nokian Tyres is pursuing growth in North America, and the Dayton factory is the center of those efforts,” Nokian Tyres vice president of passenger car tires Lauri Halme, said. “It allows us to serve the growing demand for our all-season and all-weather tires in the United States and Canada, which complements our decades-long legacy of winter tire leadership.”

The finished goods warehouse, located adjacent to the U.S. factory and spanning 32,500 sq. meters, was inaugurated in the middle of June. The warehouse can hold hundreds of thousands of tires, which are shipped from the finished goods warehouse to Nokian Tyres’ nine-warehouse network across North America, from which the company serves dealers in the United States and Canada.

Nokian Tyres said its US factory is the first LEED v4 Silver-certified tire production building in the world. The factory is partially powered by solar energy, and onsite solar panels provide three megawatt-hours of energy every year. Later this year, Nokian Tyres said it will open a new production facility in Romania.