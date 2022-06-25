Connect with us

Nokian Tyres Invites Drivers To Submit Trail Maps to Win Tires

Nokian Tyres is inviting drivers to share their favorite remote getaways for a chance to win a set of tires and other prizes.

Between June 6 and July 31, the tiremaker is launching its Remote Control campaign, during which it will share travel safety tips, promote followers’ favorite road trip trail maps and help drivers choose the right tires for their summer journeys, the company says. The goal is to help consumers understand that they can take control over their remote getaways by embracing important tire safety actions, including picking the best all-terrain and all-season tires.

Nokian Tyres will share compelling adventures from its friends and followers on its social media channels throughout the campaign – @NokianTyresNA on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Eligible residents of the U.S. and Canada can enter the contest at NokianTires.com/Remote.

