Connect with us
Nokian-Tyres-1400

News

Nokain Tyres Boasts Savings from Solar Energy at Dayton Factory

Advertisement
Avatar

on

In the first half of 2022, Nokian Tyres says it saved the energy equivalent of one million miles driven or two million pounds of coal by using solar power at its North American production factory. Nokian Tyres’ three-megawatt solar panels fully power the administration building at its Dayton, Tennessee campus and power a portion of production, which is ramping up to full capacity. In the first half of 2022, that solar energy helped the Dayton Factory conserve the equivalent of:

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
  • 1,074,469 miles driven by an average passenger vehicle
  • 2,024,350 pounds of coal, or
  • 55,313 gallons of gasoline

The solar panels have produced more than five million kilowatt-hours of energy since monitoring began in 2021, an average of 10,300 kilowatt-hours per day. That amounts to savings equivalent to more than 11,000 pounds of coal each day, the company says.

Nokian says the Dayton Factory is the only tire production facility in the world to earn LEED v4 Silver certification. The administration building on the production campus earned LEED v4 Gold certification last year. The latter is fully powered by energy generated by onsite solar panels and features employee amenities such as a sauna, gym and canteen.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

News: Nokian Tyres Initiates a Controlled Exit from Russia

People: Curtis Brison Joins TireHub as VP of Sales, Marketing & Strategic Growth

News: Proposed Legislation Would Give Tax Deduction for Buying Retreads

News: Goodyear Releases Corporate Responsibility 2021 Report

Advertisement

on

Nokain Tyres Boasts Savings from Solar Energy at Dayton Factory

on

Sensata Develops Bluetooth TPMS System

on

USTMA Gives National Tire Safety Week Tips

on

Big O Tires Earned $1 Billion, Now Its Eyes are On the Future
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Tires for Pickup Trucks are Picking Up Speed

TPMS: TPMS Service Basics: That’s Right, It Can Be That Simple

Commercial Tires: Yokohama Tire Launches New Regional Trailer Tire

Service: The Brake Pad Copper Controversy

Service: ADAS Calibration: Sensor Operation & Calibration Myths

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

EasyPay Finance

EasyPay Finance
Phone: 866-791-0915
1910 Palomar Point Way, Suite 101, Carlsbad CA 92008
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Bridgestone Recall 1400 Bridgestone Recall 1400

News

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Recalls Certain G159 Tires

People

TireHub Hires Grant Dismore as Vice President of Operations
Point-S-USA-Springfield-OR- Point-S-USA-Springfield-OR-

News

Point S USA Invests In Aggressive Growth Plans In the Mid-South
Bridgestone-TireConnect-Functionalit-Enable-Direct-Referrals Bridgestone-TireConnect-Functionalit-Enable-Direct-Referrals

News

Bridgestone’s TireConnect Enables Direct Referrals
Connect
Tire Review Magazine