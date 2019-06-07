Nokian Tyres Releases Sustainability Report

Since 2013, Nokian Tyres said it has reduced the rolling resistance of its tires by an average of 8%, an amount equal to the exhaust fumes of 65,000 cars.

Transportation accounts for nearly 29% of greenhouse gas emissions in the United States, larger than any other source, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Over 90% of Nokian Tyres’ products are in the best rolling resistance categories A, B or C, the company says. A class A summer tire inflated to the correct tire pressure can save nearly a quarter gallon of fuel per 100 miles compared to the lowest-performing tires, Nokian says.

Nokian also released the following sustainability information: