Nokian Tyres Releases Sustainability Report
Since 2013, Nokian Tyres said it has reduced the rolling resistance of its tires by an average of 8%, an amount equal to the exhaust fumes of 65,000 cars.
Transportation accounts for nearly 29% of greenhouse gas emissions in the United States, larger than any other source, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
Over 90% of Nokian Tyres’ products are in the best rolling resistance categories A, B or C, the company says. A class A summer tire inflated to the correct tire pressure can save nearly a quarter gallon of fuel per 100 miles compared to the lowest-performing tires, Nokian says.
Nokian also released the following sustainability information:
- In 2018, Nokian Tyres recycled 100 percent of the waste from its flagship factory in Nokia, Finland. Almost 100 percent of used tires are recycled in the Nordic countries and around 95 percent in Europe.
- The company installed a new scrubber at the Nokia energy plant that provides the factory with hot water and steam, and the facility has saved 185 truckloads of fuel as a result.
- At Nokian Tyres’ factory and head office in Nokia, Finland, about 47 percent of all energy is produced with renewable energy sources. The company has installed solar panels at its North American warehouse in Vermont. Nokian Tyres is planning similar eco-friendly practices at its first North American factory in Dayton, Tennessee, which will begin producing tires for commercial use next year.
- Nokian Tyres joined the Global Platform for Sustainable Natural Rubber in March 2019. The GPSNR will work to improve respect for human rights, prevent land-grabbing, protect biodiversity and water resources, improve yields and increase supply chain transparency and traceability.
- Nokian Tyres’ sustainability follow-up-audits in Malaysia and Indonesia showed improvements in labor rights in 2018 compared to earlier audits. Workers were educated on their rights, worked shorter shifts with more rest days and enjoyed better access to water as they worked, among other quality-of-life enhancements.