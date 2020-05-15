Nokian Tyres Adds New Supply Chain Leader

Nokian Tyres has hired Christy McDaniel as head of supply chain for the Americas region, a new position that the company says will manage the premium tire manufacturer’s logistics, supply chain planning and customer service divisions.

Click Here to Read More

Nokian says McDaniel’s hire is the latest in a series of strategic moves Nokian Tyres has made to better supply and serve its growing portfolio of dealers throughout North America. The company opened a factory in Dayton, Tennessee, last year, and Nokian Tyres intends to double sales in the region between 2018 and 2023.

McDaniel has two decades of experience organizing logistics and supply chain processes across a variety of industries. She joins Nokian Tyres from Danaher Corporation, where she served in global leadership roles for multiple subsidiaries. She has also worked for Kimberly-Clark, Pfizer and BASF. A University of Tennessee graduate, McDaniel earned a master of business administration at Union University.