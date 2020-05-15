Connect with us

News

Nokian Tyres Adds New Supply Chain Leader

Tire Review Staff

on

Nokian Tyres has hired Christy McDaniel as head of supply chain for the Americas region, a new position that the company says will manage the premium tire manufacturer’s logistics, supply chain planning and customer service divisions.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
McDaniel_Christy-Nokian-Tyres

Nokian says McDaniel’s hire is the latest in a series of strategic moves Nokian Tyres has made to better supply and serve its growing portfolio of dealers throughout North America. The company opened a factory in Dayton, Tennessee, last year, and Nokian Tyres intends to double sales in the region between 2018 and 2023.

McDaniel has two decades of experience organizing logistics and supply chain processes across a variety of industries. She joins Nokian Tyres from Danaher Corporation, where she served in global leadership roles for multiple subsidiaries. She has also worked for Kimberly-Clark, Pfizer and BASF. A University of Tennessee graduate, McDaniel earned a master of business administration at Union University.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

USW Files Antidumping Petition on PLT Tires

Cooper Tire Restarting UK Plant June 15

Kumho Celebrates National Mentoring Month in Atlanta

ASE to Resume Testing May 18

Advertisement

on

Nokian Tyres Adds New Supply Chain Leader

on

Nokian Tyres Receives Greenhouse Gas Reduction Approval

on

Yokohama Tire’s Summer Rebate Rolls Through July 5

on

Vogue Tyre Spring Rebate Runs May 15-30
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Tires: UPDATED: Tire Dealers Increase COVID-19 Precautions

Featured: What is 0W16 Oil and How is It Different than 0W20?

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

ESCO Equipment Supply Co.

ESCO Equipment Supply Co.
Contact: Christopher ManfrePhone: 352-754-1117Phone: 800-352-9852Fax: 352-754-4508
15270 Flight Path Dr., Brooksville FL 34604
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect