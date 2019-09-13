Nokian Tyres Debuts as Major Sponsor of 2019 Colorado Classic

Nokian Tyres served as a major sponsor of the Colorado Classic presented by VF Corporation, a premier women’s cycling race.

Nearly 100 racers from 16 teams competed in the four-stage race, which coursed through Steamboat Springs, Avon, Golden and Denver Aug. 22-25. It was the first year Nokian Tyres sponsored the event, which was celebrating its first year as a standalone women’s race after previously hosting a men’s competition as well. For the second year, the tire manufacturer sponsored the Point S presented by Nokian Tyres cycling team, which competed in the event.

Nokian Tyres hosted a booth at the race that promoted safe, sustainable driving. The booth included a tire inflation game, a solar phone charging station and a novelty bicycle equipped with studded winter tires.

Company representatives educated cycling fans about the company’s products and discussed ways they can comply with Colorado’s new winter traction law, which placed new requirements on drivers using I-70 through the mountains starting Sept. 1.