Nokian Tyres Expands Presence at North American Ski Resorts

Nokian Tyres has extended its status as the Official Tire of Powdr, an adventure lifestyle company with a collection of mountain resorts, experiential action sports destinations and adventure experiences.

The three-year contract extension provides new opportunities for resort guests to learn about the benefits of Nokian Tyres. Resorts included in the partnership are:

Copper Mountain (Colorado)

Killington Resort (Vermont)

Pico Mountain (Vermont)

Eldora (Colorado)

Mt. Bachelor (Oregon)

Snowbird (Utah)

Nokian Tyres and Powdr began their collaboration in 2017.