Nokian Tyres Expands Presence at North American Ski Resorts
Nokian Tyres has extended its status as the Official Tire of Powdr, an adventure lifestyle company with a collection of mountain resorts, experiential action sports destinations and adventure experiences.
The three-year contract extension provides new opportunities for resort guests to learn about the benefits of Nokian Tyres. Resorts included in the partnership are:
- Copper Mountain (Colorado)
- Killington Resort (Vermont)
- Pico Mountain (Vermont)
- Eldora (Colorado)
- Mt. Bachelor (Oregon)
- Snowbird (Utah)
Nokian Tyres and Powdr began their collaboration in 2017.