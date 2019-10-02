News/Nokian Tyres
October 2, 2019

Nokian Tyres Expands Presence at North American Ski Resorts

Tire Review Staff

Nokian-Tyres_Copper_Resort

Nokian Tyres has extended its status as the Official Tire of Powdr, an adventure lifestyle company with a collection of mountain resorts, experiential action sports destinations and adventure experiences.

The three-year contract extension provides new opportunities for resort guests to learn about the benefits of Nokian Tyres. Resorts included in the partnership are:

  • Copper Mountain (Colorado)
  • Killington Resort (Vermont)
  • Pico Mountain (Vermont)
  • Eldora (Colorado)
  • Mt. Bachelor (Oregon)
  • Snowbird (Utah)

Nokian Tyres and Powdr began their collaboration in 2017.

