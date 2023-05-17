 Nokian Tyres Breaks Ground on Romania Factory

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Nokian Tyres Breaks Ground on Romania Factory

Commercial production at Nokian's Romania factory is scheduled to begin in 2025, with a capacity of 6 million tires per year.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Nokian-tyres-groundbreaking

Nokian Tyres recently broke ground for the company’s new passenger car tire factory in Oradea, Romania. The ceremony for the zero-CO2 emission factory included the Prime Minister of Romania, Nicolae Ciucă.

Related Articles

According to Nokian, the annual capacity of the factory will be 6 million tires with expansion potential in the future. The factory will concentrate on the production of larger rim-size passenger and SUV tires that will be primarily sold in the Central European market. The site will also house a distribution facility for storage and distribution of tires.

Nokian Tyres said it will hire around 500 people for production and managerial positions. The recruitment will accelerate in 2024 and continue until the full workforce of the factory has been hired and the factory starts its operations. 

In addition to building a new passenger car tire factory to Oradea, Nokian Tyres increased capacity at the existing factories in Finland and the US and grow contract manufacturing. Nokian Tyres said it aims to build a global capacity of 15 million tires by 2027.

You May Also Like

Jim_Mayfield
Continental Roffler Charity Cadwell
Pirelli-partnership-goodwood-
CEAT-safety-inspection
News

Team Yokohama Driver Wins UTV Class at NORRA Mexican 1000

Kristin Matlok becomes the first woman to win the UTV class at the NORRA Mexican 1000.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Team-Yokohama-Mexico

Yokohama was the title sponsor of the National Off-Road Racing Association (NORRA) Mexican 1000 for the seventh consecutive year. The 56th running of the rally was a five-day, 1,300-mile trek through Mexico’s Baja peninsula.

Team Yokohama driver Kristin Matlock beat her husband Wayne by 1.46 seconds to win the UTV class and finished third overall at the NORRA Mexican 1000, becoming the first woman ever to win the UTV class at the Mexican 1000. Both drivers competed on Geolandar SD tires.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Bartec USA Announces SEMA Show Presence

Bartec USA says it will showcase the latest TPMS technology.

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone Awards Top Students at Maplewood High School

Bridgestone honored top students preparing for careers in the automotive service industry and offered one a part-time position at an area Firestone Complete Auto Care store.

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone-awards
Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers Recognized by Children’s of Alabama

The company donated $1 for every oil change completed at Alabama locations throughout the month of April.

By Christian Hinton
Express-Oil-donations
Yokohama Tire and Electrify Expo Partner on EV Section

Yokohama is the presenting sponsor of ‘Electrify Showoff Driven by Yokohama.’

By Christian Hinton
electrify-showoff

Other Posts

Hunter Engineering Releases New Alignment Specs

The semi-annual specification update includes new and existing models.

By Christian Hinton
Hunter-WinAlign
Four North Dakota-Based Tires Plus Stores Rebrand to Trusted Tire

Four Tires Plus locations in North Dakota owned by Jarid Lundeen have rebranded to Trusted Tire & Auto.

By Christian Hinton
Trusted Tire Auto
Continental Upgrades Test Track Infrastructure for EVs

Continental expanded its EV charging infrastructure at the Uvalde, TX test site to accommodate a growing number of EV tire tests.

By Christian Hinton
Continental-EV-Infrastructure
Epicor Donates $100K to Northwood University

Northwood University received funding from Epicor to establish a new automotive lab for training.

By Christian Hinton
Epicor-Sloan