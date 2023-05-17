Nokian Tyres Breaks Ground on Romania Factory

Nokian Tyres recently broke ground for the company’s new passenger car tire factory in Oradea, Romania. The ceremony for the zero-CO2 emission factory included the Prime Minister of Romania, Nicolae Ciucă.

According to Nokian, the annual capacity of the factory will be 6 million tires with expansion potential in the future. The factory will concentrate on the production of larger rim-size passenger and SUV tires that will be primarily sold in the Central European market. The site will also house a distribution facility for storage and distribution of tires.

Nokian Tyres said it will hire around 500 people for production and managerial positions. The recruitment will accelerate in 2024 and continue until the full workforce of the factory has been hired and the factory starts its operations.

In addition to building a new passenger car tire factory to Oradea, Nokian Tyres increased capacity at the existing factories in Finland and the US and grow contract manufacturing. Nokian Tyres said it aims to build a global capacity of 15 million tires by 2027.