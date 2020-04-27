Connect with us

News

Nokian Tyres To Reopen Dayton, Tennessee Factory

on

Nokian Tyres plans to reopen its Dayton, Tennessee factory on Monday, May 4, with some employees returning Monday, April 27.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The company says it is launching this phased reopening process after closely monitoring local and federal guidelines, and in light of recent actions taken by the State of Tennessee to begin reopening the state’s economy. This marks the conclusion of a shutdown that began Friday, March 27.

The company says it will continue taking aggressive steps to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 at the factory. Measures include:

  • Making every entrant onto factory property subject to temperature screening;
  • Implementing social distancing policies, including a six-foot distance requirement, rotating lunches, dedicated entrances for each department, and eliminating factory-wide meetings;
  • Allowing only business-critical visitors onto the factory site; and
  • Increasing the frequency of cleaning throughout the facility.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Nokian Tyres To Reopen Dayton, Tennessee Factory

on

Yokohama Advan Sport V107 Tire is OE on GLS 63-Series

on

Yokohama Reopening Mississippi Commercial Tire Plant

on

Hankook Expands Kinergy Tire Sizes
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Tires: UPDATED: Tire Dealers Increase COVID-19 Precautions

TPMS: Schrader TPMS Solutions Introduces EZ-Sensor GO

Featured: What is 0W16 Oil and How is It Different than 0W20?

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Voxx Products

Voxx Products
Phone: 310-783-1613Fax: 310-783-1623
320 Maple Ave., Torrance CA 90503
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect