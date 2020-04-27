Nokian Tyres To Reopen Dayton, Tennessee Factory

Nokian Tyres plans to reopen its Dayton, Tennessee factory on Monday, May 4, with some employees returning Monday, April 27.

The company says it is launching this phased reopening process after closely monitoring local and federal guidelines, and in light of recent actions taken by the State of Tennessee to begin reopening the state’s economy. This marks the conclusion of a shutdown that began Friday, March 27.

The company says it will continue taking aggressive steps to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 at the factory. Measures include: