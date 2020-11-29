Nokian Tyres, Powdr to Plant 50,000 Trees

Powdr, an adventure lifestyle company, and Nokian Tyres have announced the results for the “Buy a Pass. Plant a Tree. Play Forever.” program that launched in August and pledged to plant a tree for every season pass sold during the promotional period at Nokian Tyres’ partner resorts that are operated by Powdr.

Together, Nokian Tyres, Powdr and its participating resorts will be planting 50,000 trees on behalf of season-pass holders who purchased a season pass during the promotional period.

Nokian Tyres, the official tire partner at Copper Mountain, Killington, Mt. Bachelor, Snowbird and Eldora resorts, has teamed up with the organization, One Tree Planted, to facilitate tree planting projects scheduled for spring 2021. Planting efforts will be focused within the four states of the participating Powdr resorts to help mitigate pass holder carbon emissions, including Vermont, Colorado, Oregon and Utah.

On average, a mature tree absorbs carbon dioxide at a rate of up to 48 pounds per year, which means it will sequester approximately 1 ton of carbon dioxide over 40 years, Nokian says. At that rate, the 50,000 trees planted will absorb nearly 50,000 tons of carbon dioxide during their lifetime, countering the emissions of around 9,800 passenger vehicles driven for one year.