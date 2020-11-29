Connect with us
Nokian-Plant-Trees

News

Nokian Tyres, Powdr to Plant 50,000 Trees

Together, Nokian Tyres, Powdr and its participating resorts will be planting 50,000 trees on behalf of season-pass holders.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

Powdr, an adventure lifestyle company, and Nokian Tyres have announced the results for the “Buy a Pass. Plant a Tree. Play Forever.” program that launched in August and pledged to plant a tree for every season pass sold during the promotional period at Nokian Tyres’ partner resorts that are operated by Powdr.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Together, Nokian Tyres, Powdr and its participating resorts will be planting 50,000 trees on behalf of season-pass holders who purchased a season pass during the promotional period.

Nokian Tyres, the official tire partner at Copper Mountain, Killington, Mt. Bachelor, Snowbird and Eldora resorts, has teamed up with the organization, One Tree Planted, to facilitate tree planting projects scheduled for spring 2021. Planting efforts will be focused within the four states of the participating Powdr resorts to help mitigate pass holder carbon emissions, including Vermont, Colorado, Oregon and Utah.

On average, a mature tree absorbs carbon dioxide at a rate of up to 48 pounds per year, which means it will sequester approximately 1 ton of carbon dioxide over 40 years, Nokian says. At that rate, the 50,000 trees planted will absorb nearly 50,000 tons of carbon dioxide during their lifetime, countering the emissions of around 9,800 passenger vehicles driven for one year.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

News: Bridgestone Illinois Plant Celebrates 55 Years

News: Bridgestone Re-signs Woods, DeChambeau to Contracts

News: ATD Selects OneRail for Last-Mile Delivery Automation

Proud to Be an Independent Tire Dealer: Dealer Focus: Aaron Telle, Telle Tire & Auto Centers

Advertisement

on

Nokian Tyres, Powdr to Plant 50,000 Trees

on

Bridgestone Selected for Two New OE Fitments

on

Goodyear Again Partnering with Toys for Tots Foundation

on

Happy Thanksgiving from Tire Review
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Products: Meyle Releases ABS Sensor Kit for Targeted Replacement

Products: Autel Releases ADASCAL2 Expansion Pack

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Motor Guard Corp.

Motor Guard Corp.
Contact: Brian JacobsonPhone: 209-239-9191Fax: 209-239-5114
580 Carnegie St., Manteca CA 95337
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect