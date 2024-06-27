Nokian Tyres, POWDR to plant trees for season passes sold in 2024

Nokian Tyres and POWDR are teaming up to plant trees for season passes sold at participating POWDR resorts. It’s the fourth year the companies have partnered with One Tree Planted in an effort to help protect scenic areas impacted by deforestation.

Guests who purchase 2024/25 qualifying season passes to select POWDR resorts while passes are still offered at discount rates will have a tree planted on their behalf by Nokian Tyres and POWDR. The program applies to passes purchased before or during the resort’s discounted price windows.

In the first three years of the “Buy a Pass. Plant a Tree. Play Forever” program, the Nokian said it and POWDR have helped to restore hundreds of acres of deforested land and supported efforts to combat soil erosion, the effects of a beetle epidemic and the ongoing degradation of riparian areas across the United States.

“We are passionate about keeping drivers safe, and our definition of safety extends to the environmental areas where their journeys take place,” Nokian Tyres North America Director of Marketing Hans Dyhrman said. “It’s invigorating to work with a partner like POWDR to advance the journey to a safer world.”

POWDR said its Play Forever sustainability initiative has resulted in millions of dollars in contributions inside the communities where the company operates, millions of gallons of water saved, tens of thousands of pounds of trash and plastic collected annually through ongoing recycling programs and mountain cleanups, and millions of kilowatt-hours of electricity generated each year at its resorts by sources other than fossil fuels.