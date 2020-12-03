Connect with us
Nokian Tyres Partners with Outside TV

Nokian is teaming up with Outside TV to present viewers with content that the company says reinforces Nokian's mission of safety and sustainability.
Tire Review Staff

Nokian Tyres is helping tell the stories of adventurers through a new partnership.

Nokian is teaming up with Outside TV to present viewers with content that the company says reinforces Nokian’s mission of safety and sustainability.

The campaign will introduce Outside TV fans to Nokian Tyres through TV segments, custom digital content and targeted online advertising.

“Being able to authentically connect the athletes, stories, and, most importantly, the safety of adventure, together in content, is what our audience has come to expect on Outside TV,” said Carmine Parisi, Outside TV’s chief revenue officer. “Nokian Tyres and our team at Outside TV Studios have done just that, and we are excited to share these with viewers across all our platforms.”

Viewers can visit OutsideTV.com or Nokian Tyres’ YouTube page to watch the videos. Those segments and other content will also appear on Outside TV. 

Nokian Tyres Partners with Outside TV

