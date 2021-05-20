Nokian Tyres Opens New Illinois Warehouse

Nokian Tyres opened a new tire storage warehouse in Illinois this month that will help the company keep up with growing demand in North America and increased production at its factory in Dayton, Tennessee.

The tiremaker opened the 507,000 sq.-ft. facility in Shorewood, Illinois in May after outgrowing its previous space in the Chicagoland area; the new facility is double the size of the old warehouse and can store up to 600,000 tires, the company says.

Nokian Tyres has increased its North American supply in recent years after the opening of its first North American factory in late 2019.