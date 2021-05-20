Connect with us
Nokian-Warehouse

News

Nokian Tyres Opens New Illinois Warehouse

The new facility is double the size of the old warehouse and can store up to 600,000 tires.

Advertisement

on

Nokian Tyres opened a new tire storage warehouse in Illinois this month that will help the company keep up with growing demand in North America and increased production at its factory in Dayton, Tennessee.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The tiremaker opened the 507,000 sq.-ft. facility in Shorewood, Illinois in May after outgrowing its previous space in the Chicagoland area; the new facility is double the size of the old warehouse and can store up to 600,000 tires, the company says.

Nokian Tyres has increased its North American supply in recent years after the opening of its first North American factory in late 2019.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Bendix Announces 2021 Technical Training Sessions

News: Groupe Touchette Acquires Pneus Chartrand

News: BFGoodrich Tires Launches Off-Road App

News: Alligator sens.it TPMS Sensors Now Cover Toyota Supra

Advertisement

on

Nokian Tyres Opens New Illinois Warehouse

on

Cooper Tire Opens New Distribution Center

on

Pirelli Announces U.S. Price Increase for PLT Tires

on

Michelin to Increase Prices of Some PLT, Commercial Tires
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Cooper Releases New Discoverer Rugged Trek A/T Tire

Passenger/Light Truck: BFGoodrich Launches New Advantage Control Tire

TPMS: Turning Off the TPMS Light

Passenger/Light Truck: H/T Light Truck Market: Versatility is Key

Passenger/Light Truck: The SUV & CUV Tire Megatrend

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Fleet Specialties/Tire Sentry

Fleet Specialties/Tire Sentry
Contact: Bill ShorePhone: 818-889-1716Phone: 800-350-3556Fax: 818-889-3982
31312 Via Colina, Ste. 107, Westlask Village CA 91360
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Yokohama-ADVAN-Apex-tires Yokohama-ADVAN-Apex-tires

News

Yokohama Reports Record-High Sales in Q1 2021

Pirelli Announces U.S. Price Increase for PLT Tires

Michelin to Increase Prices of Some PLT, Commercial Tires
AME-International-68000-Socket-Bro-Iimpact-Wheel-Turbo-Socket-Set AME-International-68000-Socket-Bro-Iimpact-Wheel-Turbo-Socket-Set

News

AME International Launches New Turbo Socket Set
Connect
Tire Review Magazine