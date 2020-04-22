Nokian Tyres Makes Sustainability List in 2019

Nokian Tyres says it has reduced carbon-dioxide emissions from its global factories by 44% in the last six years, according to an annual sustainability report released by the company.

Click Here to Read More

The reduction in greenhouse gases is one of many achievements outlined in the report, following a year that saw the company once again named among the world’s top 10% of most sustainable publicly traded companies by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index.

Other 2019 achievements Nokian says are highlighted in the report include:

Sustainability

Recycling 100% of production waste at the company’s factory in Nokia, Finland, where 42% of all energy used comes from renewable sources;

Lowering the use of municipal water at its global factories by 38% over the last six years, exceeding the company’s goal of 25%; and

Rising to the silver class of the RobecoSAM Sustainability Yearbook.

Safety