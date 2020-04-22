Connect with us

Nokian Tyres Makes Sustainability List in 2019

Nokian Tyres says it has reduced carbon-dioxide emissions from its global factories by 44% in the last six years, according to an annual sustainability report released by the company.

The reduction in greenhouse gases is one of many achievements outlined in the report, following a year that saw the company once again named among the world’s top 10% of most sustainable publicly traded companies by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index.

Other 2019 achievements Nokian says are highlighted in the report include:

  • Recycling 100% of production waste at the company’s factory in Nokia, Finland, where 42% of all energy used comes from renewable sources;
  • Lowering the use of municipal water at its global factories by 38% over the last six years, exceeding the company’s goal of 25%; and
  • Rising to the silver class of the RobecoSAM Sustainability Yearbook.

  • Reducing lost-time accidents at its global factories by 51%, while suffering zero serious accidents.

  • Launching the Nokian Tyres Road to Sustainable Success, a three-pronged initiative that will support education, fund scholarships and promote sustainability in Southeast Tennessee;
  • Community impact via donations committees in each of the company’s three North American locations, including education support, environmental cleanup and provision of food for families in need;
  • Joining the General Platform for Sustainable Natural Rubber (GPSNR), which advocates for a fair, equitable and environmentally sound natural rubber value chain; and
  • Auditing 90% of major rubber processing partners to date, surpassing the goal of 80%.

To download the 2019 Nokian Tyres sustainability report, click here.

