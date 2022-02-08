Nokian Tyres Launches Sustainability Innovation Challenge

Nokian Tyres says they are launching a challenge to recreate the future of driving. The Fast Race, Big Change challenge is an open competition inviting startups, businesses, students and academics to innovate for more sustainable tires. The finalists will be offered the unique opportunity to pitch their idea at Nokian Tyres’ legendary tire testing center White Hell in Lapland – during one lap on a test track. The winner will have the chance to collaborate with the Nokian Tyres R&D experts to craft their idea into reality.

Click Here to Read More

Fast Race, Big Change open competition aims at finding new solutions for making tires more sustainable. The winner of the challenge will receive a prize of 10,000 € (approx. $11,307) and the opportunity to explore a business or development partnership with Nokian Tyres.

From all the applicants, a group of finalists will be chosen. The finals will be held on April 7 at Nokian Tyres Ivalo Test Center White Hell, situated in Finnish Lapland, some 300 km above the Arctic Circle. Speeding on a test track in an electric vehicle driven by a Nokian Tyres test driver, they need to convince the panel of judges of their innovation with a pitch lasting one lap.