Nokian Tyres Launches ‘Shop Talk’ Campaign

Nokian Tyres has launched Shop Talk with Nokian Tyres, a multiplatform campaign aimed at informing drivers about tire safety issues. The company is running the campaign in conjunction with National Tire Safety Week May 20-27.

The Shop Talk campaign provides drivers with a wide array of tire safety advice via enhanced website material, a series of blog articles, social media content and other opportunities for interaction on key safety topics.

Drivers can visit NokianTires.com/ShopTalk to dive into the deep collection of tire safety information. Nokian also invites drivers to follow @NokianTyresNA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to interact with the company and its followers about safety issues.