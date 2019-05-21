News/Nokian Tyres
May 21, 2019

Nokian Tyres Launches ‘Shop Talk’ Campaign

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Monro, Amazon Expand Collaboration to Provide Tire Installation Services

Bridgestone Off-Road Tire Plant Achieves LEED Green Building Certification

TBC Continues to Grow in 2019

Tire Pros Launches Seven New Locations

Toyo Tire Introduces New 26-Inch Open Country M/T

Trans Texas Tire recalls some Contender tires sold at Discount Tire

Update: U.S. Clarifies Timing of 25% Tariff Hike on Chinese Imports

Judge Orders New Union Vote at Kumho Tire Plant in Georgia

Goodyear Revenue Up 4% in First Quarter

Triangle Tire Creates Spanish Website, Shows Construction Progress of New Plant

Nokian-Shop-Talk-Logo

Nokian Tyres has launched Shop Talk with Nokian Tyres, a multiplatform campaign aimed at informing drivers about tire safety issues. The company is running the campaign in conjunction with National Tire Safety Week May 20-27.

The Shop Talk campaign provides drivers with a wide array of tire safety advice via enhanced website material, a series of blog articles, social media content and other opportunities for interaction on key safety topics.

Drivers can visit NokianTires.com/ShopTalk to dive into the deep collection of tire safety information. Nokian also invites drivers to follow @NokianTyresNA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to interact with the company and its followers about safety issues.

Show Full Article