Nokian-Tyres-Ground-King-1400

News

Nokian Tyres Ground King Tire Wins 2022 Fennia Prize

on

Nokian Tyres earned a Fennia Prize for its Nokian Ground King Inuitu smart tractor tires. The tires feature Hybrilug tread pattern technology, a new versatile traction pattern, combined with wireless connectivity.

Bridging the gap between a lug and block pattern tire, Nokian Tyres says the Ground King is a new pattern design. Combined with Nokian Tyres Intuitu smart tire sensors and application, the company says its new tractor tire is unique in many ways.

Besides the new tread technology, the Nokian Tyres Ground King’s Intuitu platform, paired with the sensors inside the tire, keeps the owner informed of the tire’s condition, making work safer, more efficient, and economical, the company says.

