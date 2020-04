In accordance with guidelines from public authorities, Nokian Tyres will extend the temporary closure of its Dayton, Tennessee, Factory through at least Sunday, April 26, the company says.

Company leadership will continue to evaluate the COVID-19 situation and monitor guidelines from the CDC, state and local leaders to determine when to reopen the factory. Nokian Tyres initially closed its factory on March 27.

Further updates can also be found at nokiantyres.com/company/newsroom.