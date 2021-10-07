Connect with us

News

Nokian Tyres Receives Environmental Award from Tennessee

The Dayton, Tennessee, factory earned recognition for being the first in the tire industry to earn LEED v4 Silver certification, the company said.
Advertisement
Danielle Hess

on

The State of Tennessee awarded Nokian Tyres’ production facility in Dayton, Tennessee, with an environmental award at a ceremony in Nashville. Nokian Tyres earned the Governor’s Environmental Stewardship Award for Excellence in Sustainable Performance, the highest sustainability honor a Tennessee organization can receive, the company said. The Dayton Factory earned recognition for being the first in the tire industry to earn LEED v4 Silver certification, as well as for its solar power, energy efficiency and low waste and emissions.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The Dayton Factory’s production building is the first in the tire industry to earn LEED v4 Silver certification, a validation of its energy efficiency, zero-waste-to-landfill program and low emissions. Its solar-powered administration building is LEED v4 Gold-certified, Nokian said.

A bank of solar panels anchored in the parking lot provides power to the administration building and generates energy for a portion of the production process. The three-megawatt panels can generate approximately 4,000 megawatt-hours of solar energy each year, which would be enough to power more than 500 homes, according to the company.

Employees also enjoy more than two acres of freshly installed greenspace in front of the building. When workers walk to and from work each day, they stroll past trees, plants and a pond – a prime open space to collaborate with colleagues.

Advertisement

Nokian Tyres opened the Dayton Factory in 2019 and is ramping up production there, with full capacity of approximately four million tires per year expected once ramp-up is complete. The factory will decrease delivery lead times to North American customers and allow the company to tailor its product mix to the needs of drivers in the region.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Fenner Precision Polymers Acquires Lumsden Corporation

News: AME Unveils New 14455 Jackzilla Bottle Jack

News: Continental’s Tires, ContiTech Business to Separate

People: Hunter Deutschland Hires Marco Kempin as Managing Director

Advertisement

on

Nokian Tyres Receives Environmental Award from Tennessee

on

Pirelli Tire N.A. Names New CEO

on

Fountain Tire Launches TireMobile

on

How Continental Has Battled the 'Big Unknowns' of the Pandemic
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Nitto Tire Introduces New All-Terrain Light Truck Tire

Passenger/Light Truck: Hercules Tires’ New Terra Trac ATX Now Available

TPMS: Troubleshooting TPMS Diagnostic Service

Business Operations: Setting Up for Success: The Importance of Onboarding New Employees

Johnny G & Friends: Meet the Michael Jordan of the Tire Industry

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
Hunter's John Zentz on How Dealers Can Win in Today's Market

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions

Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions
Contact: Todd DeranekPhone: 800-981-8321Fax: 330-467-0443
1001 Paster Court, Macedonia OH 44056
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Tire Discounters Execs Tire Discounters Execs

People

Tire Discounters Expands C-Suite
NC Associations Merger 1400-TIA Training NC Associations Merger 1400-TIA Training

News

North Carolina Tire Dealer and Garage Associations To Merge
Bridgestone Recall 1400 Bridgestone Recall 1400

News

Cooper Tire Recalls Two Tires

People

‘Rusty’ Rovere, Owner of Dale’s Tire, Dies at Age 72
Connect
Tire Review Magazine