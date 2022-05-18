Nokian Tyres’ Dayton Factory Celebrates New Entrance and Growth

Nokian Tyres North American production factory has a new entrance to enable smooth transportation for the growing traffic in and out of the Dayton, Tennessee, campus. The company says its Nokian Tyres Drive opened in April to provide safer travel at the Dayton Factory.

Nokian says the project is a result of collaboration between the Tennessee Department of Transportation, officials from Dayton and Rhea County and Dement Construction.

According to Nokian, the Dayton factory has earned awards for its sustainability and workplace culture. The LEED v4 Silver-certified production building helped Nokian Tyres win a Tennessee Governor’s Environmental Stewardship Award for Sustainable Performance, and the tiremaker won Company of the Year honors from the Chattanooga Regional Manufacturers Association.