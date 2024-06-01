 Nokian Tyres marks fifth anniversary of Dayton, TN workforce

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
News

Nokian Tyres marks fifth anniversary of Dayton, TN workforce

Nokian said the team at the Dayton, TN factory assembles all-season and all-weather products for drivers in the United States and Canada.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Nokian-Dayton-Factory-Team-Members

Nokian Tyres is commemorating the fifth anniversary of the workforce at its North American factory in Southeast Tennessee. The factory team recently gathered to celebrate its growth from a 60-member launch group in spring 2019 to a workforce that consists of approximately 500 employees. In that time span, Nokian said the factory has produced millions of tires, won awards for its sustainable operations and expanded its ranks eight times over.

Related Articles

“It’s humbling to celebrate five years since our team first gathered,” David Korda, Dayton factory operations director said. “We are extremely proud of our colleagues and remain committed to helping them grow their career journeys, just as they are forming the foundation for our company’s growth.”

Nokian Tyres said the team at the Dayton, TN factory assembles all-season and all-weather products for drivers in the United States and Canada, where the company said it is working to double sales.

This year, Nokian Tyres said it is launching new production lines, expanding output, growing its light-truck tire capacity and opening a finished goods warehouse.

The company has won awards for the factory’s culture and sustainability efforts. In 2021, Nokian Tyres earned Manufacturer of the Year honors from the Chattanooga Regional Manufacturers’ Association. The company was the first in Rhea County to earn the Tennessee Governor’s Environmental Stewardship Award for Sustainable Performance, the state’s top environmental honor, according to Nokian.

Nokian Tyres said it also has an LEED v4 Silver-certified tire production building, a complex that is partially powered by solar energy. The company adds it is a member of the Tennessee Green Star Partnership, a corporate environmental leadership program offered by the State of Tennessee.

According to the company, it has set quality and safety standards at the Dayton Factory, where it has earned ISO 9001, 14001 and 45001 certifications.

You May Also Like

Handshake agreement
UNIROYAL_GIANT-TIRE
Repairify-Ben-Johnson
News

Hankook Tire appoints four new sales roles

These appointments included Gabriel Leventis, Steve Johnson, John Lesnak and Ken Everhart in various roles.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
hankook-combo

Hankook Tire introduced a series of sales team appointments at its North America Headquarters in Nashville,TN. These appointments included Gabriel Leventis as director of new channel development; Steve Johnson as director of sales, Northeast Region; John Lesnak as director of sales, Midwest Region; and Ken Everhart as director of corporate accounts, North American commercial sales.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
TrakMotive congratulates two employees receiving ACPN honors

TrakMotive said it is honored to share the recognitions received by Ryan DeVoe and Paul Arena at the 2024 ACPN Conference.

By Christian Hinton
TrakMotive-Ryan-DeVoe
Milestar secures two top spots at the W.E. Western Series Rock Round 2

Over 50 teams competed across eight classes, with teams using Milestar Patagonia M/T02 tires clinching the top podium spots in two classes.

By Christian Hinton
Milestar-Dave-Wong-Car
Team Falken driver earns second place finish on Wildpeak R/T tires

Despite flipping his vehicle in the first heat, Justin Hall secured second place at round one of the 2024 NorCal Rock Racing competition.

By Christian Hinton
Team-Falken-second-place-finish
Sullivan Tire acquires seven new locations

Sullivan Tire has purchased the assets and will be leasing the buildings and they will open as Sullivan Tire locations effective June 5.

By Christian Hinton
Sullivan Tire Logo

Other Posts

Yokohama Rubber becomes ATP Tour’s official tire partner

Yokohama Rubber said its partnership with the ATP Tour is aimed at increasing awareness of the Yokohama brand in the European market.

By Christian Hinton
ATP-Tour-x-Yokohama
Global supply chains find their footing in a ‘Goldilocks zone’

The index rose in April to -0.18, from -0.32 in March, which signals that global supply chains are operating at close to full capacity.

By Christian Hinton
GEP-Global-Supply-Chain-Volatility-Index-stock
Yokohama Rubber expands motorsports tire production capacity at Mishima Plant

Yokohama Rubber will invest approx. $24.2 million in a new line that will expand the plant’s capacity for motorsports tires by 35%.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-Japan-plant
TechForce Foundation launches Techs Talk survey

The survey is designed to uncover insights into the perspectives of aspiring technician students and new working technicians.

By Christian Hinton
Stock-technician-training-1400