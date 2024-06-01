Nokian Tyres marks fifth anniversary of Dayton, TN workforce

Nokian Tyres is commemorating the fifth anniversary of the workforce at its North American factory in Southeast Tennessee. The factory team recently gathered to celebrate its growth from a 60-member launch group in spring 2019 to a workforce that consists of approximately 500 employees. In that time span, Nokian said the factory has produced millions of tires, won awards for its sustainable operations and expanded its ranks eight times over.

“It’s humbling to celebrate five years since our team first gathered,” David Korda, Dayton factory operations director said. “We are extremely proud of our colleagues and remain committed to helping them grow their career journeys, just as they are forming the foundation for our company’s growth.”

Nokian Tyres said the team at the Dayton, TN factory assembles all-season and all-weather products for drivers in the United States and Canada, where the company said it is working to double sales.

This year, Nokian Tyres said it is launching new production lines, expanding output, growing its light-truck tire capacity and opening a finished goods warehouse.

The company has won awards for the factory’s culture and sustainability efforts. In 2021, Nokian Tyres earned Manufacturer of the Year honors from the Chattanooga Regional Manufacturers’ Association. The company was the first in Rhea County to earn the Tennessee Governor’s Environmental Stewardship Award for Sustainable Performance, the state’s top environmental honor, according to Nokian.

Nokian Tyres said it also has an LEED v4 Silver-certified tire production building, a complex that is partially powered by solar energy. The company adds it is a member of the Tennessee Green Star Partnership, a corporate environmental leadership program offered by the State of Tennessee.

According to the company, it has set quality and safety standards at the Dayton Factory, where it has earned ISO 9001, 14001 and 45001 certifications.