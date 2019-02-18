Nokian Tyres Again Receives Sustainability Award

Nokian Tyres was again selected as one of the most sustainable companies in the world receiving the Silver Class distinction in the RobecoSAM Sustainability Yearbook 2019.

RobecoSAM is an expert on sustainability whose annual comprehensive report shows how sustainability is implemented in companies around the world. Nokian Tyres was one of two Finnish companies to make it to the Silver Class. In all, five Finnish companies received Gold, Silver and Bronze Classes, respectively. Last year, Nokian Tyres received the Bronze Class distinction.

“We are glad to see our efforts in different areas of sustainability to bear fruit,” said Teppo Huovila, vice president, quality and sustainability at Nokian Tyres. “We are committed to long-term goals and these recognitions encourage us to keep up the good work.”

By 2020, Nokian had plans to reduce the rolling resistance of its tires by 7%, creating a decrease of 500 million kg in CO2 emissions from traffic by 2020, the company said. This goal was met in 2017 before the target time along with the goal to reduce CO2 emissions from production by 20%.

RobecoSAM’s annual Corporate Sustainability Assessment focuses on financially material factors that impact a company’s value drivers. Factors such as a company’s ability to innovate, attract and retain talent or enhance its operational eco-efficiency matter to investors because they impact a company’s competitive position and long-term financial performance. For the Sustainability Yearbook 2019 RobecoSAM evaluated more than 2,600 publicly traded companies.