Nokian Tyres Will Show New Ag Tire, Digital Solutions at Agritechnica 2019

Nokian Tyres is showing several new products at Agritechnica 2019, including the Nokian Ground King tractor tire as well as its Intuitu smart tire solution.

This year, Agritechnica will host the world premiere of the Nokian Ground King. Featuring the Hybrilug tread pattern technology, the tire combines the best properties of lug and block pattern tires, Nokian says.

The Nokian Ground King all-terrain, all-season, all-round contracting tire combines mobility and traction on soft soil with comfortable, precise handling on-road transports. Its wear-resistant tread compound and extended ground contact area give good operating hours even in extensive on-road use. The load-bearing capacity allows high loads and the use of heavy work implements, the company says.

Another Nokian Tyres product, the Nokian Tractor King, is a tractor tire for heavy forestry, earthmoving and road maintenance work with high-speed road transports. It can be seen on a municipal-equipped Valtra tractor at Agco booth in Hall 20.

Sensor and digital technologies are among the main Agritechnica 2019 themes, and Nokian Tyres will also introduce Nokian Tyres Intuitu.

“Nokian Tyres Intuitu helps you get the most out of your tires by giving them a digital platform and making them visible on your mobile phone,” Toni Silfverberg, head of sales and marketing at Nokian Heavy Tyres, says. “Entirely integrated to the tire itself, it enables efficient tire management and optimal operating conditions.”

At the Nokian Tyres booth, visitors can view video demonstrations with both a real-time demo and an augmented reality demonstration.

Nokian will be at Agritechnica in Hall 20, booth #B52.