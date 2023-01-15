 Nokian Tyres Recaps North American Achievements in 2022

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Nokian Tyres Recaps North American Achievements in 2022

2022 ended as a success for Nokian Tyres, despite unexpected challenges, thanks to strong partnerships and more.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

The year 2022 ended as a success for Nokian Tyres, despite unexpected challenges, thanks to strong partnerships, growth at the company’s North American factory, and popular products tailored to the needs of drivers in the region, said the company.

Related Articles

“When we started 2022, the sky was the limit,” said Nokian Tyres Vice President of Sales Tommi Heinonen. “We were launching new products and the market was moving.”

Then war broke out in Ukraine, clouding Nokian Tyres’ sales outlook and disrupting its supply chain.

Strong Partnerships

First and foremost, Heinonen credits Nokian Tyres’ partners for fueling the company’s North American success amidst challenges.

“From day one, we have been open with our partners,” said Heinonen. “When we have shared information, the answers have been 99.9% positive.”

Domestic Production Growth

Nokian Tyres said its Dayton Factory set production records on a frequent basis en route to its best year on record. Thriving domestic production offers a buffer against global uncertainty, especially when it comes to some of the company’s most popular products in North America.

“The Dayton Factory is making all-season and all-weather tires for this market,” said Heinonen. “The war in Ukraine is not impacting those at all; availability has been as planned. In 2023 we will get even more products from Dayton.”

That includes an expanded volume of tires like the Nokian Tyres One and Nokian Tyres WR G4, which are currently made in Dayton. For the first time in 2023, the company will also make select light truck tire lines there. Winter tires will continue to be made in Nokia, Finland.

Popular Products

The year 2022 also saw the launch of popular new products that helped Nokian Tyres advance toward its growth goals in North America.

“Feedback from dealers is that it’s a tire you don’t even need to sell – it’s flying out of the shelves,” Heinonen said. “The performance is there: It has been a test winner in magazines. Everybody likes it. It’s a real home run.”

You May Also Like

Writing
Nokian-Dayton-factory-expansion-1
News

Maxxis Spotlights Digital Wellness with ‘Eyes Up’ Interview Series

Maxxis has partnered with Ben Grannis, cyclist and motivational speaker, to reduce distracted driving.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
Maxxis Eyes Up series

Smartphones are everywhere, and despite the advantages they bring, their convenience comes at a cost, which includes thousands of injuries and fatalities caused every year by distracted driving. That's why Maxxis International-USA has partnered with Ben Grannis, cyclist and motivational speaker, to reduce the price tag of distracted driving through Grannis' "Eyes Up Ride" interview series. In the series, Grannis talks to Maxxxis-sponsored athletes to learn about their perspectives on digital wellness as he bikes across the country to spread awareness about distracted driving.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Sun Auto Tire & Service Adds 77 Locations in 2022

Sun Auto Tire & Service acquired six brands in 2022, including Tire Outlet.

By Christian Hinton
Autel Energy Showcases EV Charging Solutions, Electrified Bronco at CES

At CES, Autel Energy showcased its suite of EV charging solutions and an electrified 1969 Ford Bronco.

By Madeleine Winer
Autel-U.S.-Enters-EV-Charging-solutions-Industry
Yokohama Tire Voluntary Recalls 6,125 Commercial Tires

Voluntary recall from Yokohama Tire impacts certain commercial tires.

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone Recall 1400
Atturo Tire Gets New Northeast Sales Director

Atturo Tire‘s United States sales force is growing with the addition of Jeremy Wurst as its new Northeast sales director. Wurst will service Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine. Related Articles – Yokohama Acquisition of Trelleborg to be Completed in Early 2023 – Group Touchette

By Christian Hinton

Other Posts

SimpleTire Launches Car Talk Wrench Awards

SimpleTire says it is the first online tire retailer to feature Car Talk’s Golden, Silver and Bronze Wrench Awards for excellence in the tires space on its website. Related Articles – Atturo Tire Introduces Motorsports Contingency Program – Travis Pastrana Soars on Yokohama Advan Tires – Continental Tire Partners with Random Vandals Racing Car Talk

By Christian Hinton
Atturo Tire Introduces Motorsports Contingency Program

Atturo Tire announced the introduction of an expansive and competitive motorsports contingency program. The company said the introduction of this program will further expand Atturo Tires’ commitment and support to racing teams in the off-road racing community. Related Articles – Autel Releases Software Updates for MaxiSys Ultra Tablets – Vredestein Markets Pinza HT at Outdoor

By Christian Hinton
Travis Pastrana Soars on Yokohama Advan Tires

In the just-released Gymkhana 2022 video, Team Yokohama member and action sports superstar Travis Pastrana is driving/jumping/soaring around Florida in a highly modified, 860-horsepower, turbocharged four-wheel drive 1983 Subaru GL wagon dubbed the “Family Huckster.” The vehicle is fitted with Yokohama’s Advan A052 tires. Yokohama said Pastrana did the impossible and upped the action from

By Madeleine Winer
Travis Pastrana Gynkhana yokohama Tires
Continental Tire Partners with Random Vandals Racing

Continental Tire announced a partnership with Random Vandals Racing, a BMW customer racing team based in Concord, North Carolina. The team will compete in 10 World Racing League (WRL) events across the nation beginning with NOLA Motorsports Park which kicks off the 2023 season on January 20-22. Related Articles – Bridgestone to Show Vision for

By Christian Hinton