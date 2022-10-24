Nokian Tyres Acquires Industrial Property in Nokia, Finland

Nokian Tyres has acquired the entire share capital of the industrial property at Pirkkalaistie in Nokia, Finland from a real estate company Nokian Portti Oy.

The total floor area of the building is approximately 27,000 square meters (290,626 square feet) and is directly connected to Nokian Tyres’ headquarters and factory, according to the company. After the acquisition, Nokian Tyres says it has close to 150,000 square meters (1,614,587 square feet) of space along Pirkkalaistie.

“The use of the property has not been decided yet. However, larger spaces allow us more flexibility and opportunities to plan future operations and growth in Nokia,” says Manu Salmi, executive vice president of Heavy Tires and the Nokia factory.

Nokian Tyres bought three hectares of land in the vicinity of the Nokia factory in June, intending to secure future development opportunities.