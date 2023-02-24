 Rubber Birch Bark Innovation Wins Nokian Sustainability Challenge

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Rubber Birch Bark Innovation Wins Nokian Sustainability Challenge

The winner of the challenge received a monetary prize as well as the opportunity to explore a business or development partnership with Nokian.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

An innovation that uses birch bark as an alternative source of rubber won Nokian Tyres‘ “Fast Race, Big Change” innovation challenge hosted at the company’s winter tire testing facility in Finalnd, known as “White Hell.” Nokian said the expert panel of judges chose the innovative solution from Reselo AB, a sustainable biomaterials company from Sweden, because rubber birch bark sourced from the residue of the global pulp, paper and plywood industry is a renewable resource.

Related Articles

According to Reselo, a single mill creates 100,000 tons of birch bark residue on average every year, and the forest industry in Finland and Sweden alone produces enough raw material for 200,000 tons of Reselo’s unique rubber. The biorefinery concept Reselo uses is also designed to minimize the environmental impact of the material.

Nokian said the challenge was open to all businesses, students and researchers, and received almost 50 applications from 18 different countries. From them, a team of Nokian Tyres experts chose four finalists. At the finals event held in Lapland, Finland, this January, the jury awarded Reselo as the winner.

“We were really impressed with the capabilities and versatility of the material,” said Teemu Soini, head of innovation and development from Nokian Tyres. “It was also important for us that the material was produced from the side stream of other industries. The company and the team itself are highly dedicated. We want to be part of their success story, and we believe that Reselo will be one of the stepping stones towards our own goal of having 50% of the raw materials in our tires renewable or recycled by 2030.”

As the winner of the challenge, Reselo received a monetary prize as well as the opportunity to explore a business or development partnership with Nokian Tyres. 

“I am amazed and pleased that we won,” said Henrik Otendal, CEO and one of the founders of Reselo. “The cooperation with Nokian Tyres will be a fantastic opportunity for us. It is a confirmation for our invention and the material itself. Our journey together is just beginning but the early results are promising. We hope that our renewable rubber can one day be part of a Nokian Tyres tire.”

You May Also Like

Yokohama India plant
Belle Tire storefront
Monro Muffler Brake
News

BP Acquires TravelCenters of America for $1.3 Billion

BP will acquire TravelCenters of America for $86 per share in cash.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
TravelCenters of America Future Plans

TravelCenters of America Inc. has entered into a merger agreement with BP p.l.c., in which BP will acquire all of the outstanding shares of TA common stock for $86 per share in cash. The sale price represents an 84% premium to the average trading price of the 30 days ending Feb. 15 of $46.68. The total equity value is approximately $1.3 billion.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Leeds West Acquires Midas Location in Colorado

LWG now owns and operates nine Midas franchise locations across the Denver metro area.

By Madeleine Winer
Pep Boys Names Scott Collette as New CEO

Before joining Pep Boys, Scott Colette was COO of Menards for 13 years.

By Madeleine Winer
Colette Pep Boys
BKT Will Display at The National Farm Machinery Show

BKT will showcase a variety of ag tire patterns for various applications at this event.

By Christian Hinton
Kumho Tire To Add Distribution Warehouses in Southern US

A new warehouse in Dallas, Texas, is planned for this year.

By Madeleine Winer
Kumho corporate

Other Posts

Pirelli in Top 1% of the Sustainability Yearbook

Pirelli was recognized among the “Top 1%” of companies in S&P Global’s 2023 Sustainability Yearbook.

By Christian Hinton
Monro-Sustainability
Tire Industry Project Looks to ESG Opportunities

Sustainability is top of mind for TIP as it tackles relevant ESG issues.

By Christian Hinton
Tire-Indutry-Project-sustainability
Vredestein Sponsors FIS Alpine World Ski Championship

In 2021, the championship secured a combined TV audience of over 126 million.

By Christian Hinton
Giti Tire Realigns to Better Serve Dealer Partners

After a decade of battling tariffs, Giti Tire executives discuss how the company has changed to better service dealer partners.

By Madeleine Winer
Giti Tire executives phang poling