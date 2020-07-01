Nokian Launches Road Trip Website, Chance to Win Tires

Nokian Tyres is inviting drivers to enter their favorite road trips on a new custom website created to celebrate the start of the summer driving season.

The website, NokianTires.com/Journey, features an interactive map of road trips across the United States and Canada, as well as a way for drivers to add their own journeys. Visitors to the website can click on any journey to learn more about key stops and access a detailed map.

One lucky U.S. driver who enters a road trip will win a set of tires from the tire manufacturer, and several runners-up will receive secondary prizes.

The website also offers a set of articles with tips for finding the right tires, preparing for a camping trip, and other road trip essentials.

The winner will be randomly selected and informed at a later date. Only drivers who live in the United States will be eligible to win.