Nokian Publishes Plan to Achieve CO2 Reduction Targets

Nokian Tyres has published a plan from Teppo Huovila, Nokian global vice president of quality and sustainability, detailing how the company plans to achieve its CO2 emissions reduction targets.

Advertisement

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

Nokian says it has already been working for over 10 years in order to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions. The company says the rolling resistance of its tires, which is one of the factors affecting fuel economy, has been reduced by an average of 8% from the 2013 level, and if the company chooses 2005 as the benchmark, the improvement has been approximately 20%. Factory CO2 emissions per tire have been reduced by 44% between 2013 and 2019, Nokian adds. The following encompasses Nokian’s plan, and the entirety of the piece can be found by clicking here: “So far, we have been setting our own emission reduction targets for our operations and the products that we manufacture. The new emission reduction targets, aligned with the SBT program, will greatly extend the impact of our operations, as they will also affect our partners. Now, our goal is to impact the emissions of over 100 different companies. “The production of the raw materials for tires currently generates four times as much CO2 emissions per tire than the manufacturing of the tires themselves. We aim to reduce emissions from tire raw material production by 25% between 2018 and 2030. Achieving this goal requires that our raw material producers implement their own actions in order to reduce emissions. These changes typically include transitioning to zero or low-emission energy and improving the energy efficiency of the entire production process. We can also favor raw materials that produce lower emissions when choosing materials and suppliers.

Advertisement

“Transporting raw materials and finished tires creates substantial CO2 emissions. The entire logistics industry, in land, sea, and air transport alike, is actively seeking means to reduce emissions. Increasing the share of biofuels, improving the efficiency of engines, and optimizing routes further are key methods in this. In logistics, we also aim to reduce CO2 emissions by 25% per tire between 2018 and 2030. This is a challenging target and achieving it requires a steady improvement of 2.4% per year. “Cars generate CO2 emissions as a combustion product of their fuel. In a typical passenger car, one sixth of this results from the energy consumed by the rolling resistance of tires. If a vehicle’s CO2 emissions are, say, 150 g/km, the tires amount to 25 g/km. “We aim to reduce CO2 emissions from tire use by 25% between 2018 and 2030. This improvement will have the largest impact on reducing Nokian Tyres’ global CO2 emissions, as our tires are used on millions of vehicles. “As our fourth target pursuant to the SBT program, we aim to cut CO2 emissions from the energy that we purchase and produce by 52% per single tire between 2015 and 2030. We have already achieved a part of this target with the changes made in recent years. A reduction of 52% means that most of the energy that we purchase is low-emission or zero-emission and produced with renewable forms of energy, for example. At our Nokia factory, nearly all of the energy comes from renewable sources. At our US factory, a large 3 MW solar power plant located on the same property was commissioned at the end of April.

Advertisement