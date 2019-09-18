Nokian, Pirelli, Hankook Included in Dow Jones Sustainability Indexes

Pirelli, Nokian Tyres and Hankook Tire Corp. have been included in the Automobiles and Components sector of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Indexes. Pirelli and Nokian were also included in the DJSI Europe Index.

Pirelli scored a total of 85 points compared with a sector average of 36 points. Nokian Tyres scored higher than the average in the global Auto Components sector in 20 out of the 21 criteria of the 2019 assessment, the company says. Hankook Tire said it received positive evaluations in the areas of corporate citizenship and philanthropy, supply chain anagement and materiality and was also recognized for its continuous efforts to improve its sustainability.

Launched in 1999, the Dow Jones Sustainability Indexes are among the some of the most important stock market indexes with regard to sustainability at the world level. The analysis involved over 2,000 companies from 61 industrial sectors through an integrated analysis of economic, environmental and social factors. Only 10% of the companies assessed achieved the score needed for inclusion in the indices. The analysis is conducted annually by RobecoSam and S&P Dow Jones.