Nokian Heavy Tyres Acquires Finnish Heavy Equipment Wheel Company

Nokian Heavy Tyres is acquiring Finnish heavy equipment wheel company Levypyörä Oy.

With its two business lines, wheels and steel structures, Levypyörä serves several original equipment (OE) manufacturers and aftermarket customers (AM) in forestry, agriculture and earthmoving applications. Annual net sales of Levypyörä is approximately 18 million euros ($19,956,636).

“With the acquisition, Nokian Heavy Tyres can offer innovative new solutions to its existing customers and increase wheel volume as well as further improve its service level. Levypyörä has already been a trusted partner of ours for many years. The acquisition provides additional growth opportunities and offers a full-service solution for our key OE and AM customers”, says Manu Salmi, managing director of Nokian Heavy Tyres.