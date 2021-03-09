Connect with us
Nokian Talks Aramid Technology, Pothole Protection

The company recently released a YouTube video about how the sturdy fiber helps keep drivers safe.
Tire Review Staff

on

Nokian Tyres is educating consumers about the technology it says it employs to help protect its tires from potholes and other road hazards – puncture-resistant Aramid technology.

The company recently released a YouTube video with Nokian Tyres Director of Products Steve Bourassa about how the sturdy fiber helps keep drivers safe. Accompanying the video on the company’s Facebook feed are an infographic and blog post about Aramid technology.

Aramid is a puncture-resistant material Nokian Tyres uses to reinforce the sidewalls of many of its products. The lightweight, chemically neutral compound has been found to decrease the likelihood of punctures due to road hazards, the company says.

