Nokian Tyres Launches All-Weather Tire Campaign

Nokian Tyres has launched a campaign aimed at educating consumers about all-weather tires, which offer a level of four-season driving protection not found in all-season tires, which are not designed for winter use. The company established NokianTires.com/Weather to learn why all-weather tires are a safe, convenient winter driving option.

The website explains the difference between all-weather and all-season tires and explores the qualities that make Nokian Tyres’ all-weather products a premium option for consumers.

All-weather tires carry the severe service emblem, which indicates they meet the necessary standards to be certified in winter weather. The symbol, also known as the three-peak mountain snowflake, means the tires are legal for winter driving in places that require winter tires during that season.