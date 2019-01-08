Nokian Tyres Adds Head of Financial Operations to Americas Staff

Nokian Tyres has hired Stephen DeCastro to lead North American financial operations from the company’s new office in Nashville, Tennessee.

DeCastro will serve as Nokian Tyres’ head of finance and controlling for the Americas region. DeCastro has experience working in global finance across multiple industries. He joins Nokian Tyres from Dover Corporation in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where he served as senior corporate finance director for three years. He previously worked in a variety of capacities at Procter & Gamble, most recently as senior manager of global IT finance at P&G’s Cincinnati, Ohio headquarters.

DeCastro will oversee financial administration and planning in the Americas region, working together with senior management to analyze and organize financial operations for the growing tire company.

“We are excited to welcome Stephen to our team,” said Mark Earl, Nokian Tyres senior vice president, Americas. “His experience will help us build scalable financial systems that will support our growth.”

DeCastro joins a growing number of employees at Nokian Tyres’ North American headquarters office in Nashville. He brings experience in financial planning and analysis, including special expertise in forecasting, competitive intelligence, profit-and-loss management and cost management.

DeCastro is no stranger to global organizations and experiences. Early in his tenure at P&G, he worked as a project manager in San Jose, Costa Rica, where he lived for eight years. He has traveled to nearly a dozen countries and is fluent in Spanish. DeCastro is a Wake Forest University graduate and has an MBA from The Ohio State University.

Nokian Tyres aims to double North American sales by 2023. The Finnish tire company is building a production factory in Dayton, Tennessee, where it plans to produce four million tires per year once it reaches full capacity. Construction remains on schedule for the plant to begin producing tires in 2020, and Nokian Tyres will soon begin hiring workers to staff the factory.