 The Nitty Gritty Details of Tire Warranties

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
Garage Studio

The Nitty Gritty Details of Tire Warranties

Warranties are important for consumers making a big purchase – especially when it comes to tires.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

When consumers make any large purchase, a good warranty is usually one reason they give for doing so. In this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video, we discuss why that’s no exception with tires.

Related Articles

Most tires come with warranties that can protect consumers from having to pay full price for a new tire. These warranties help manufacturers and tire retailers alike position tires competitively in the marketplace and indicate their potential longevity to consumers.

Today tire warranties range from 30,000 miles to 100,000 miles. Some tires, like DOT street-legal racing tires and many summer UHP tires, don’t have a mileage warranty since their use doesn’t merit it.

If a tire is worn out evenly across the tread before its mileage limit, it may qualify for replacement under the manufacturer’s tread-life warranty. Warranty requirements differ by manufacturer, and it’s important to let your customers know this. Many times, you may have to be the one to help the customer present to the manufacturer proof of purchase and proof of maintenance, to show that the tires were serviced properly. This includes properly inflating tires, rotating and aligning them and replacing worn suspension components.

In many instances, the manufacturer will prorate the cost of the new tire based on the percentage of tread remaining on the old tire.

Nowadays, tire manufacturers and retailers like you also have the option to offer a road hazard warranty, which covers the repair and possible replacement of a tire if it gets damaged. These can be tacked onto a tire sale and usually bring in a little extra profit.

Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram and Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more tire, service and shop operations videos.

You May Also Like

Video

Are You Open on Saturdays?

With weekend availability and shortened hours, your community and techs will both be happy.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
TR-Whats-the-Deal-Featured-Open-Saturday

The Tire Review team recently visited Dallas, Texas for the Big O Tire Dealer Conference. While we were there, it was our goal to get a pulse on the industry by tracking down tire dealers and asking them our most burning questions.

This week, that question is: Are you open on Saturdays?

Read Full Article

More Garage Studio Posts
What Does it Mean to Have Sustainably Sourced Tires?

Sustainability starts at the source, and tire manufacturers are thinking about where rubber comes from more than ever.

By Madeleine Winer
TR-Continental-Featured-Image-Sustainable-Tires2
Breaking Down EV Brake Jobs

How do EV brake jobs compare to their internal combustion engine counterparts?

By Christian Hinton
Complete Tire Repair Packages Build Customer Trust

Tire dealers know that offering a complete lineup of tire services can keep customers from seeking repairs elsewhere and add to the bottom line.

By Christian Hinton
tire puncture repair
Will My Tires Get Me Through Winter?

For the customer who lives where it regularly snows, swapping from summer to all-season or winter in November is a good solution.

By Madeleine Winer

Other Posts

Belle Tire Acquires 18 Tireman Auto Service Center Stores

Belle Tire said the acquisition will enable the company to better service all of northwest Ohio.

By Madeleine Winer
Belle Tire storefront
Falken’s Rick Brennan Talks New Tires, Manufacturing Investments

In this episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review, presented by AAPEX, SRNA’s Rick Brennan talks Falken’s new products, investments in manufacturing and what’s in store for 2023.

By Madeleine Winer
Whats Treading Falken Tire Rick Brennan
Noise Reduction is More Important for Tires Today

Tire engineers use a bevy of tests to strive for lower decibels and create a tire that minimizes any noise distractions.

By Jim Davis
hankook-ev-tires-ion-evo
Kumho Tire To Add Distribution Warehouses in Southern US

A new warehouse in Dallas, Texas, is planned for this year.

By Madeleine Winer
Kumho corporate