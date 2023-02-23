The Nitty Gritty Details of Tire Warranties

When consumers make any large purchase, a good warranty is usually one reason they give for doing so. In this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video, we discuss why that’s no exception with tires.

Most tires come with warranties that can protect consumers from having to pay full price for a new tire. These warranties help manufacturers and tire retailers alike position tires competitively in the marketplace and indicate their potential longevity to consumers.

Today tire warranties range from 30,000 miles to 100,000 miles. Some tires, like DOT street-legal racing tires and many summer UHP tires, don’t have a mileage warranty since their use doesn’t merit it.

If a tire is worn out evenly across the tread before its mileage limit, it may qualify for replacement under the manufacturer’s tread-life warranty. Warranty requirements differ by manufacturer, and it’s important to let your customers know this. Many times, you may have to be the one to help the customer present to the manufacturer proof of purchase and proof of maintenance, to show that the tires were serviced properly. This includes properly inflating tires, rotating and aligning them and replacing worn suspension components.

In many instances, the manufacturer will prorate the cost of the new tire based on the percentage of tread remaining on the old tire.

Nowadays, tire manufacturers and retailers like you also have the option to offer a road hazard warranty, which covers the repair and possible replacement of a tire if it gets damaged. These can be tacked onto a tire sale and usually bring in a little extra profit.

