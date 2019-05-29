Nitto Trail Grappler SXS Will Be Available in June

Nitto Tire U.S.A. Inc. is releasing its first tire for side-by-side vehicles, the Nitto Trail Grappler SXS, in June 2019.



The Nitto Trail Grappler SXS uses proprietary Nitto technologies from the Trail Grappler light truck tires, the company says. This includes a reinforced shoulder groove for greater off-road handling performance without sacrificing tread block stiffness and computer-designed tread blocks for optimized mud and dirt evacuation from the tread.



The Trail Grappler SXS was first shown at the 2019 SEMA Show and then put through its paces at the 2019 Can-Am UTV King of the Hammers Presented by HCR race where it took three of the top ten finishes.



The Trail Grappler SXS is first launching in the 30×9.5R15 and 32×9.5R15 sizes.