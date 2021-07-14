Connect with us

Nissan, Toyota Coverage Added to Rein Oil Pan Kits

Tire Review Staff

CRP Automotive has added three new Rein Automotive Oil Pan Kits to its line of oil pan service kits for high-volume vehicle applications. The new additions include Nissan (P/N ESK0199) and Toyota (P/N ESK0200, ESK0201) and cover popular Nissan models including Altima, Murano, and Quest, as well as Toyota Celica, C-HR, Corolla, Matrix, MR2 Spyder, Prius, Prius AWD-E, Prius Plug-in, Prius Prime and Prius V models. Total program coverage exceeds 7 million vehicles in operation in the U.S. and over 900,000 VIO (vehicles in operation) in Canada.

According to the company, Rein Automotive oil pan service kits are designed to be direct-fit replacements for the original part and include all the necessary accessories needed to complete the service. Every oil pan kit comes with an OE-quality gasket and a new drain plug. A tube of silicone sealant is provided for applications that do not use a gasket. This allows technicians to order a single part number and receive all the necessary components for the repair, saving time and improving efficiency, the company says.

In this article:,
