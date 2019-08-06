News/Nexen Tire
August 6, 2019

Nexen Tire’s N’Priz AH8 Will Come OE on New Hyundai Venue

Nexen Tire America, Inc.‘s N’Priz AH8 grand-touring all-season tire has been chosen as original equipment (OE) for the new Hyundai Venue.

The N’Priz AH8 will be offered in size 205/55/R17 on the Hyundai Venue. This is the 13th OE size fitment for the N’Priz AH8 in the U.S. market.

The Hyundai Venue joins the 39 other U.S. OE fitments for Nexen Tire. The N’Priz AH8 excels in all types of terrain and has improved snow performance over its predecessor, the CP672, the company says.

The Hyundai Venue will hit showrooms later this year.

