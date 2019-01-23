Nexen Tire Recognized at the 2018 Good Design Awards

Nexen Tire’s Roadian MTX tire was recognized with an award in the transportation category at the 2018 Good Design Awards.

Awarded by the Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design in association with the European Centre for Architecture, Art, Design and Urban Studies, the Good Design Award comprehensively evaluates various products from numerous global corporations in 25 categories including electronics, transportation, furniture, computer and architecture.

The Roadian MTX was recognized for its distinctive designs of the “Machine” and “Beast” dual sidewalls, versatile for on-and off-road driving that offer customers the freedom to choose their designs according to preference and vehicle type. The Machine features a more traditional profile while Beast has a more aggressive look with sidewall traction bars.

The Roadian MTX’s solid and aggressive design is also suited to provide durability and comfort with its patented noise cancelling technology. The tire is strategically designed to avoid repetitive tread block contact that significantly reduces tire noise. The MTX offers a 3-ply carcass, or three layers of sidewall protection that is designed specifically to offer more stability and durability.

“The Good Design Award recognizes Nexen Tire’s excellent design capabilities in the global market,” said Kyungwoo Cheon, vice president of Nexen Tire’s R&D center. “We will continue our research and development efforts to enhance product performance, adding more value to our products with innovative designs.”