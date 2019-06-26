Nexen Tire Forms Partnership With Plug And Play for Technology, Business Development

Nexen Tire has formed a strategic partnership with Plug and Play, a corporate innovation platform and startup accelerator.

Nexen Tire says the partnership with Plug and Play will enable the company to realize its “open R&D” philosophy, offering collaboration and partnerships, especially to firms in the tire technology field.

The companies announced the partnership June 13 at Plug and Play’s headquarters in Sunnyvale, California, forming a strategic partnership to pursue innovative collaborations in the tire and mobility industries, Nexen Tire says. The announcement was made during the Summer Expo, one of the largest events at Plug and Play with over 500 attendees from major OEMs, top automotive suppliers, top tier venture capitalists and startups.

Plug and Play was an early investor in Silicon Valley firms including PayPal, Lending Club, Dropbox and SoundHound.