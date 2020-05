To help consumers get excited for summer, Nexen Tire is presenting the #NexenAdventures sweepstakes through its social media channels.

To enter the sweepstakes, consumers are encouraged to create a Facebook or Instagram post with their favorite road trip memory while using the hashtag #NexenAdventures, and Nexen will select two winners to receive a set of Nexen Tires.

For official giveaway rules, visit NexenTireUSA.com/NexenAdventures.