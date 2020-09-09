Nexen Tire America , Inc. has launched a new mobile app designed specifically to provide added support to the tiremaker’s nationwide network of dealers.

The app is designed to help generate consumer leads, present Nexen Tire products in a user-friendly interface, streamline customer communications and simplify the sales process from start to finish. It has a specific lead-generation tool that helps associate-level dealers connect with consumers in the market currently looking for tires. Available on Apple and Android mobile devices, the app also contains a consumer component that gives customers several tools to select tires, find their closest Nexen Tire dealer and even request an appointment to have new tires installed, Nexen says.

Appointment requests made through the app are sent directly to the nearest Nexen Tire dealer of their choosing, allowing the retailer to quickly follow up with customers and begin a high-quality customer service experience that helps increase sales opportunities.

Consumers who use the locator and appointment request features on Nexen Tire’s website are also able to request quotes that will funnel through the Nexen Tire app, signaling an instant notification for dealers with the consumer’s contact information.

Nexen Tire said the company will help train dealers on the new app, so that dealers are confident in its new sales tool.

Additional features of the app include:

User-friendly navigation and access to the complete line of Nexen Tire products;

Ability to share tire information through email;

Easy-to-use lead management system for all Next Level Dealers;

Hot leads delivered instantly through the app’s lead-management.

The consumer side of the app allows customers to navigate through Nexen Tire’s complete tire line-up using new search features. The app also features an interactive augmented reality (AR) function allowing consumers to visualize in real-time how a new set of Nexen tires will look on their vehicle, Nexen says. The app integrates its existing dealer locator search function, which allows users to request more information or request an appointment at their nearest Nexen Tire dealer.