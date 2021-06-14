Nexen Tire Reveals New Brand Identity

Nexen Tire has announced the launch of its new brand identity system and “We Got You” corporate slogan, which the company says is a pledge to enhance customer satisfaction in mobility and beyond tire manufacturing.

“We Got You” evokes Nexen Tire’s corporate mission and promise to always put people at the center of things and make them more connected to the world, while also improving their lives. It also reflects the Company’s commitment to provide customers with utmost convenience anytime, anywhere, Nexen says.

Core to Nexen Tire’s new identity is to take the lead in developing and providing innovative technologies, designs, and services that enhance customer mobility with the bold spirit of taking on challenges while always thinking ahead.

As a total mobility solutions provider, Nexen Tire will introduce new products to satisfy customers’ needs, especially at a time when electric, hydrogen, and self-driving cars are expected to become more prevalent in the market going forward, Nexen says.